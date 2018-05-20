DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say a 13-year-old girl fended off a would-be abductor by stabbing him with a pocket knife.

The Detroit News reports that the girl was near a school on the city’s northwest side when the man approached her Friday evening. She told police that she fought back when he tried to grab her.

Police say she pulled out a pocket knife during the scuffle and stabbed him in the side. She told police that when she stabbed him and he fell to the ground, she ran home.

The girl and her mother reported the attempted abduction at a nearby police station. The paper reports that the girl told police that the same man attempted to abduct her last year.