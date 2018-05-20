DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say a 13-year-old girl fended off a would-be abductor by stabbing him with a pocket knife.
The Detroit News reports that the girl was near a school on the city’s northwest side when the man approached her Friday evening. She told police that she fought back when he tried to grab her.
Police say she pulled out a pocket knife during the scuffle and stabbed him in the side. She told police that when she stabbed him and he fell to the ground, she ran home.
The girl and her mother reported the attempted abduction at a nearby police station. The paper reports that the girl told police that the same man attempted to abduct her last year.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A royal wedding bridges the Atlantic and breaks old molds VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- Texas jury hits Omaha trucking company with $89.6M verdict