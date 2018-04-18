BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 5-to-15 years in prison for a crash that killed a 16-year-old boy in Saratoga County.

Christopher Miranda of Hudson Falls pleaded guilty to manslaughter and vehicular assault for the early morning crash last August in Moreau. The crash killed Zachery Brown of South Glens Falls and seriously injured a 14-year-old passenger.

Police say Miranda was drunk, high on marijuana and driving 104 mph before he intentionally oversteered the car to make it “drift.” The Chevy Malibu crossed a lawn and hit trees.

Miranda’s lawyer asked the judge to sentence Miranda as a youthful offender, resulting in a 1-to-4 year prison term.

Brown’s father told the judge his son was a great kid who was always helping others.

Miranda cried and said he was “deeply sorry.”