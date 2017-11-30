NEW YORK (AP) — A teenager who says he was bullied before a fatal stabbing at a Bronx school has been released on bail.
Eighteen-year-old Abel Cedeno (seh-DAYN’-yoh) was released Wednesday after a judge lowered his bail from $500,000 to $250,000.
His lawyers have said Cedeno endured a long history of bullying. WABC says supporters in the gay community and a church helped to raise the money.
Cedeno originally was charged with murder in the September death of 15-year-old Matthew McCree. He was indicted on a lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter.
The victim’s mother, Louna Dennis, says she is angry about the bail and feels like the system is “failing” her.
Dennis has said her son “was no bully.”
Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com