HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a teen has been freed after spending several hours in the vault of an abandoned Florida bank.
News outlets report that Hollywood firefighters were able to track down a secret code to the vault Wednesday afternoon, rather than having to dismantle a massive door.
Officials say two teens were exploring the vacant Bank of America building when the 17-year-old boy somehow got stuck in the vault. Police were trying to determine what the boys were doing when one of them got trapped.
Officials say the trapped boy’s friend eventually called 911.
No charges were immediately reported.