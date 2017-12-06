JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi say a teenager has been found inside his vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds.

News outlets report that officers found the 19-year-old man inside a car that was riddled with bullets on Tuesday. Jackson police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes says officers were called to the shooting just after 1 p.m.

The unidentified teenager was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say it appears that the teenager drove to the location where his car was found, but that the shooting happened elsewhere. Authorities are searching for that location.

Further details have not been released.