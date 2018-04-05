NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The Virginia teenager who was found in the trunk of his mother’s car 11 years after he vanished will finally get a memorial.

Quincy Davis’ body was found about three years ago during a traffic stop and has been held ever since at the medical examiner’s office as evidence in his mother’s case. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Quincy can get a proper burial now that his mother, Tonya Slaton, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his death.

The Hampton Victim Services Unit will hold its first memorial next Thursday for Quincy, who will then be buried at Greenlawn Cemetery. Quincy’s uncle, Rodney Martin, and several other relatives will attend. Quincy was last seen alive in 2004 and is believed to have died at age 14 or 15.

___

