SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Airport officials say they caught a teenager hiding “in or around” the wheel well of an airplane parked at a Salt Lake City hangar.
Authorities said Friday the 16-year-old boy ran from police and jumped an airfield fence after they tried to pull him over in a stolen car.
An airplane mechanic inspecting the plane spotted the teenager at a regional jet’s wheel well following an overnight search.
Salt Lake City International Airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer says the teen was found at a maintenance hangar northwest of the main airport terminals and taken into custody.
A second 16-year-old who had been riding in the stolen car is being held in juvenile detention.