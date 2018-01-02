BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a teenager whose body was found north of Denver.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports 19-year-old Natalie Bollinger, of Broomfield, was reported missing Thursday and was found dead in a wooded area near a street in unincorporated Adams County the following day.
Sheriff’s officials say her death is being investigated as a homicide but have not said how she was killed.
Broomfield police say they have spoken with a man against whom Bollinger had obtained a permanent restraining order in mid-December, but no arrests have been made.
No other information was released.
___
Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/