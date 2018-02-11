ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy is facing vehicular homicide charges after a stolen car he was driving crashed and caused the death of his teenage passenger.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that St. Petersburg police filed the charges Saturday against the 14-year-old They say he was at the wheel of a stolen Chevrolet Camaro last November when it crashed into a tree.
The 15-year-old passenger was initially hospitalized but died Jan. 1, resulting in the criminal charges because he died during commission of a felony — the car theft.
The Times has reported on the chronic theft of cars by local teenagers, finding that in an 18-month period, kids crashed stolen cars at least once every four days.
