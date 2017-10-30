WILMINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man is facing several charges after he was found sleeping in a stranger’s home.

State police responded to a Wilmington home around 3 a.m. Saturday after a teenager called 911 upon finding the man sleeping in an upstairs bedroom.

Police say the 43-year-old man was still sleeping when they arrived, and he appeared to be intoxicated. The man was found to be in possession of cocaine during his arrest.

Authorities say the man has been ordered held until sober at the Southern State Correctional Facility. The man is facing a charge of unlawful trespass and possession of cocaine.