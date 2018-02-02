LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are looking for a motorist who shot a teenager to death during a street argument.
The killing occurred around 7:50 a.m. Thursday in the Sylmar area.
Police say the preliminary investigation reveals that the 17-year-old local resident had an argument with the occupants of a white SUV.
When the teenager attempted to open the door of the SUV, the driver produced a handgun and fired a single shot into the victim.
The victim died at the scene. Authorities have withheld the name pending notification of kin.
Homicide detectives are seeking public help in identifying the motorist.