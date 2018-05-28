Share story

By
The Associated Press

IONIA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old has died while swimming in a northeast Iowa park.

The Chickesaw County sheriff’s office says Samuel Hake, of Nashua, died on Saturday at Chickesaw Park. Hake was an 11th grader at Nashua-Plainfield High School.

Authorities have given few details on how Hake died, and are still investigating his death.

School officials say they plan to provide counseling services for students.

