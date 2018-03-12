BRAHAM, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a teen driver missed a stop sign and caused a crash that killed her and her boyfriend at an intersection in Kanabec County.

Eighteen-year-old Alexis Hasser and 16-year-old Gavin Butenhoff were killed Saturday when their car collided with a pickup truck east of Mora. Butenhoff died at the scene. Hasser, the driver, died at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.

A couple from Pine City in the pickup was also taken to North Memorial. They had non-life threatening injuries.

Kanabec County Sheriff Brian Smith says it’s too soon to say why Hasser missed the stop sign.

Counselors were available at Braham Area High School Sunday and again Monday to help students deal with the loss of their classmates. Hasser was a senior at the school and Butenhoff was a junior.