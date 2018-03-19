LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 17-year-old driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash just south of Lincoln.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Brianna Titterington, of rural Roca, was critically injured in the Sunday afternoon crash. She was pronounced dead Monday at a hospital.
The crash happened on Saltillo Road, just west of South 68th Street when a car driven by Titterington entered into westbound traffic and collided with a westbound pickup truck.
The sheriff’s office says the driver of the pickup, 60-year-old Gene Hagstrom, of rural Lincoln, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
