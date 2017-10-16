JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are searching for the body of a Florida teenager who got caught in a rip current in the Atlantic Ocean.
Local news outlets report the 14-year-old boy was at Jacksonville Beach with his family on Sunday afternoon when he disappeared in the rip currents about 15 yards (14 meters) off shore. There was no life guard on duty on that section of the beach.
Crews didn’t recover his body on Sunday.
Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue spokesman Max Ervanian tells FirstCoast News the agency responded to 10 rescues on Sunday, adding that people didn’t heed warnings to stay out of the water when a red flag was flying.
Officials planned to resume their search for the teen’s body on Monday.