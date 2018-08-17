CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy has died and a 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting following a large fight at a basketball game in Chicago.
Police say a crowd gathered Thursday night at Garfield Fieldhouse in Garfield Park for a basketball tournament when a fight broke out inside. Chicago police said in a statement that officers dispersed the crowd when shots were fired outside.
The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL’-mee) says in a tweet that a boy “possibly 11 to 13” years old was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- Oatmeal, breakfast foods contain unsafe amounts of weedkiller, report says
- 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies at 76 WATCH
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
- Former US security leaders blast Trump for yanking clearance VIEW
Police say the 14-year-old is in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The shooting outside the Chicago Park District facility is under investigation.