GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has died after being shot at a park in coastal South Carolina.
Local media outlets reported that A’sharr Kysean Cox of Conway died after being shot at a park in Georgetown County on Sunday night.
Police said Cox was taken to a hospital in Georgetown before he was transferred to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach where he died early Monday.
Georgetown sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said Cox was at a park where there was a dispute with several other people. Lesley said detectives are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.
No arrests have been reported.