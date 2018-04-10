GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A Greeley teen died over the weekend when the car he was working under fell on him.

Weld County Coroner Carl Blesch says 18-year-old Avery Chiono died Saturday.

The Greeley Tribune reports officials say the jack holding up the car may have slipped, causing the car to fall on Chiono.

Officials do not believe any foul play was involved, but an autopsy is planned.

Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com