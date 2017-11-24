LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia was investigating the death of a teenager who was found not breathing at a mental health treatment center in northern Virginia.

Kraig Troxell is a spokesman for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. He tells The Washington Post on Friday that the youth died at a hospital, where he was taken after he was found nonresponsive on Sunday at North Spring Behavioral Healthcare in Leesburg.

Troxell would not provide the youth’s age or other details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are awaiting autopsy results.

According to its website, North Spring Behavioral Healthcare offers treatment for children and adolescents. The Post reportst that a spokesman could not be reached for comment.