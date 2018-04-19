MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has denied aggravated murder and other juvenile charges filed against him in the death of a 98-year-old woman found by police inside a closet at her northeast Ohio home.
The teen made an appearance in a video link Wednesday in Medina County Juvenile Court. He also faces aggravated burglary and abuse of a corpse charges.
Margaret Douglas was found by Wadsworth police April 9 after a nephew reported she hadn’t been heard from in nearly a week.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports police believe Douglas was killed April 6. Wadsworth’s police chief has said it appears Douglas was strangled.
The teen was arrested Monday after Douglas’ wallet was found during a search of his family’s home in Wadsworth. He lives in the same neighborhood as Douglas.