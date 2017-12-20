Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head as he and other customers held a restaurant’s doors shut to prevent a gunman from entering.

Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night at a Chinese restaurant in south Philadelphia. Investigators say the shooter fired through the door before fleeing the scene.

The teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Police are reviewing surveillance video.

The Associated Press