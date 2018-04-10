HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old driver in New Hampshire has crashed into a median on Interstate 95 and died.

Police say he left the road just prior to the Route 84 overpass in Hampton Falls about 5:20 p.m. Monday. His van continued into the median and struck a cement bridge support.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was Durham, but did not release his name.

Several southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for a couple of hours while the crash was investigated.

Police are investigating the crash.