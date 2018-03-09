WASHINGTON (AP) — A teenager has been convicted in the unrelated shootings of a 15-year-old boy and an off-duty Secret Service officer in Washington.

The Washington Post reports a District of Columbia Superior Court jury on Friday found 19-year-old Maurice Bellamy guilty of two counts of first-degree murder while armed and robbery. Bellamy was 17 years old when charged in the killings of Davonte Washington and 30-year-old Arthur Baldwin.

Prosecutor Deborah Sines says Bellamy shot Washington in March 2016 at subway station. She says Bellamy used the same pistol in December 2015 when he and two friends mistakenly thought Baldwin was a drug dealer and planned to rob him.

Bellamy’s attorneys, Steven Kiersh and Kevin McCants, argued he was not mentally responsible for his actions.

Bellamy could receive maximum life-prison terms when sentenced July 20.

