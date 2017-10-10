GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A teen who admitted using marijuana shortly before he caused a crash that killed two people has been convicted in Brown County.

Devon Robley was 17 when he ran a stop sign after smoking marijuana at a county park in Ledgeview in July 2016 and crashed his pickup into an SUV. Sixteen-year-old Simon Hill, of Greenleaf, was riding in the pickup and died in the crash. A 32-year-old De Pere woman in the SUV, Laurie Shaha, also died in the crash. Robley pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.

WLUK -TV says two other counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, but will be read at sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 5.

The charges carry a maximum 20 years in prison.

