SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia teenager previously charged in the armed robbery of a 70-year-old woman is now charged in another armed robbery of an elderly woman that police say occurred the same day.

WSAV-TV reports that the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says the 16-year-old had a gun when he demanded the car keys of an elderly woman putting books in the library drop box by a mall, and left with her vehicle on Oct. 9. He was charged as an adult with armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle and intimidating an elder on Monday.

He had previously been charged with armed robbery and cruelty to someone older than 65 in October.

