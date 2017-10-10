PHOENIX (AP) — A 14-year-old boy accused of killing a woman in eastern Arizona will have a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

The teen has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and burglary.

The boy was charged last week in the killing of TerriLynne Collins. Collins was found dead in her residence in Concho, a small community located 158 miles (254 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.

Phoenix-area lawyer Ernest Collins Jr. says he wants the teen charged as an adult. Collins says his wife was shot in the forehead.

The Apache County Attorney’s Office filed charges last week stating the boy had a handgun, knife and hockey stick during the attack.

Collins said he was on the phone with his wife when she was killed during a struggle.