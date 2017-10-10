PHOENIX (AP) — A 14-year-old boy accused of killing a woman in eastern Arizona will have a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
The teen has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and burglary.
The boy was charged last week in the killing of TerriLynne Collins. Collins was found dead in her residence in Concho, a small community located 158 miles (254 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.
Phoenix-area lawyer Ernest Collins Jr. says he wants the teen charged as an adult. Collins says his wife was shot in the forehead.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
The Apache County Attorney’s Office filed charges last week stating the boy had a handgun, knife and hockey stick during the attack.
Collins said he was on the phone with his wife when she was killed during a struggle.