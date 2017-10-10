Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A 14-year-old boy accused of killing a woman in eastern Arizona will have a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

The teen has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and burglary.

The boy was charged last week in the killing of TerriLynne Collins. Collins was found dead in her residence in Concho, a small community located 158 miles (254 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.

Phoenix-area lawyer Ernest Collins Jr. says he wants the teen charged as an adult. Collins says his wife was shot in the forehead.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The Apache County Attorney’s Office filed charges last week stating the boy had a handgun, knife and hockey stick during the attack.

Collins said he was on the phone with his wife when she was killed during a struggle.

Associated Press