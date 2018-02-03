WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with killing two men found shot inside a car in woods in South Carolina.
Colleton County deputies said Jonathan Moore faces two counts of murder and more charges could be coming.
Moore’s arrest ended the search for two men who had been missing for several days.
Authorities say 23-year-old Brandon Ferguson and 28-year-old Alexander Blakeney were found shot to death Friday inside a car left in swampy woods near Walterboro.
Deputies in their news release did not give a possible motive for the killings.
It wasn’t known if Moore had a lawyer.