HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio teen facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a fellow high school student has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
The defense attorney for 17-year-old Zachary Welsh entered the plea Monday, saying his client has a form of autism.
Welsh is being tried as an adult in connection with the February shooting of 18-year-old Ross High School senior Austin Hensley. Police say Hensley was shot once in the head at a Ross Township home during a robbery attempt.
Welsh has been indicted for murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. He will return to court May 7 for a competency evaluation hearing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say
Another 17-year-old was sentenced to a rehabilitation center after pleading guilty to firearm theft in connection with the shooting.