MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with calling in a phony bomb threat that forced the evacuation of a middle school dance.
Delaware State Police say multiple 911 calls came in Friday evening reporting a bomb at Millsboro Middle School.
A school resource officer was on site because of the dance and evacuated the school.
Bomb-sniffing dogs searched the school and found no threat.
Police then determined from where the 911 calls originated and tracked the calls to a 14-year-old in the Oak Orchard area of Millsboro.
The boy was charged with making terroristic threats and released to his parents’ custody.