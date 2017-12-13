HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri teen has been charged with stabbing a police dog in the neck while fleeing.
Seventeen-year-old Zachary Wilbanks, of Harrisonville, was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and assaulting a police animal. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the dog, named Champ, was stabbed Monday night near the Harrisonville Wal-Mart. The release says the handler heard a yelp after losing sight of Champ when the dog followed Wilbanks as he ran into a field. The suspect was taken into custody a short time later.
After finding blood in Champ’s kennel, the dog was taken to the veterinarian, where a 1½ inch wound was found. The dog is resting and expected to recover.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Amid Amazon competition, Westfield malls sold for $15.7B
- Who knew a story about Tom the Costco doorman could restore one’s faith in humanity? | Nicole Brodeur
- Seahawks make a few roster moves, and referee for Sunday's critical game against Rams announced