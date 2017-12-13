HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri teen has been charged with stabbing a police dog in the neck while fleeing.

Seventeen-year-old Zachary Wilbanks, of Harrisonville, was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and assaulting a police animal. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the dog, named Champ, was stabbed Monday night near the Harrisonville Wal-Mart. The release says the handler heard a yelp after losing sight of Champ when the dog followed Wilbanks as he ran into a field. The suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

After finding blood in Champ’s kennel, the dog was taken to the veterinarian, where a 1½ inch wound was found. The dog is resting and expected to recover.