HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Police say a teenager has been charged in the shooting death of a Tennessee teenager in Alabama.
Huntsville police Lt. Michael Johnson told AL.com on Friday that an investigation linked 19-year-old Travion Demond Evans to the Jan. 26 slaying of 19-year-old William Walker. The Ardmore teenager was killed at an apartment complex in Huntsville.
Johnson says Walker had been among a crowd of people in a parking lot when shots were fired.
Evans is jailed in Madison County on a murder charge. It is unclear if Evans has a lawyer.
___
Information from: The Huntsville Times, http://www.al.com/huntsville