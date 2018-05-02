IRMO, S.C. (AP) — An 18-year-old has been charged in a police chase that ended in a crash that killed three other teens.
Police tell local media Renas Davis faces charges including failure to stop for blue lights resulting in death and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Authorities say Davis was arrested Tuesday after DNA identified him as the driver.
According to police, six teens were in a stolen, speeding car one night last month when they were spotted by officers who tried to stop them. The driver lost control during the chase and hit a tree in the town of Irmo northwest of Columbia.
Authorities say none of the teens, who were between the ages of 13 and 18, were wearing seatbelts.
It wasn’t immediately known if Davis had an attorney.