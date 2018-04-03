NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a fellow New Rochelle High School student in January.

Z’Inah Brown pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges, including murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of weapons, in the death of 16-year-old Valeree Schwab.

Prosecutors say Brown stabbed Schwab with a steak knife inside a Dunkin’ Donuts following a series of altercations with a group of teenagers. They say Schwab was stabbed while trying to retrieve her keys.

Two teenage co-defendants have also been charged with gang assault and stalking in connection with the stabbing.

Brown is being held without bail and is due back in court April 17.

A message left with her lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.