NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a fellow New Rochelle High School student in January.
Z’Inah Brown pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges, including murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of weapons, in the death of 16-year-old Valeree Schwab.
Prosecutors say Brown stabbed Schwab with a steak knife inside a Dunkin’ Donuts following a series of altercations with a group of teenagers. They say Schwab was stabbed while trying to retrieve her keys.
Two teenage co-defendants have also been charged with gang assault and stalking in connection with the stabbing.
Brown is being held without bail and is due back in court April 17.
A message left with her lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.