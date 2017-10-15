DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — A 17-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old Decatur boy.
The Herald & Review reports police responded to a Decatur home Saturday morning for a report of an injured child. The boy was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital.
Macon County Coroner Michel Day said Sunday Justin Lee Murphy Jr. died from a gunshot wound to the torso.
Police took the 17-year-old to police headquarters for questioning Saturday. Sgt. Steven Carroll later said he had been arrested “for his role in the death of the 2-year-old.”
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Analysis: What went wrong in No. 8 WSU's 37-3 defeat to Cal? WATCH
- How it unfolded: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Bellevue visit
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement
Police haven’t said how the shooting occurred or released the teen’s name.
He is being held in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of homicide, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
___
Information from: Herald & Review, http://www.herald-review.com