MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A teenager is facing homicide charges in a crash that killed a Madison man and severely injured his wife as the couple walked their dog in their neighborhood.

Prosecutors say 19-year-old Benjamin Cortes was going 102 mph in a 30 mph zone before losing control of his vehicle and striking 72-year-old Gregory Nametz and 68-year-old Patricia Nametz. The State Journal says Patricia Nametz remains hospitalized in critical condition following Friday’s crash.

Cortes suffered a broken pelvis and fractured vertebrae and appeared in court Tuesday in a wheelchair. He’s charged with homicide by negligent driving and reckless driving causing great bodily harm, as well as a misdemeanor.

Cortes’ lawyer Chris Van Wagner asked for a signature bond, arguing the crash was not intentional. A court commissioner set bond at $10,000.

