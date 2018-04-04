CHICAGO (AP) — A teenager who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2014 fatal shooting of another teen that began as a Facebook feud over a boy is scheduled to be sentenced in juvenile court.

The sentencing hearing is set for Wednesday. The now 18-year-old girl hasn’t been publicly identified because she was 14 at the time of the shooting of 14-year-old Endia Martin.

Because her case is being handled in juvenile court, the girl who’s been in custody for four years can only be held until she is 21.

The case captured national attention, in large part because of the ages of the two girls and the fact that the shooting stemmed from a petty dispute over a boy.

The girl pleaded guilty in January.