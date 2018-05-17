BOSTON (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with shooting another teen during a rush hour in downtown Boston earlier this month.

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said Thursday the unnamed juvenile was arrested Wednesday at Boston Juvenile Court while appearing for an unrelated case.

He’s been charged with assault with intent to murder for the May 2 shooting and has been held on $250,000 bail. It’s not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

Prosecutors say the juvenile shot the 17-year-old victim in the chest at close range at around 5 p.m. in a busy section of Downtown Crossing. The victim survived but said he didn’t know who shot him.

Police used surveillance cameras to identify the gunman and the court-ordered GPS monitor he was wearing to corroborate his movements.