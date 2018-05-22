CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — The teenager charged in the Clovis library shooting is receiving mental health evaluations and therapy as attorneys prepare for his trial next year.
The Eastern New Mexico News reports 17-year-old Nathaniel Jouett had a few “behavioral outbursts” while in custody as treatment continues.
Prosecutor Brian Stover told that court at a status conference Monday that the outbursts were anticipated and they’re being managed.
Defense attorney Stephen Taylor says it is not clear yet if the trial date will need to be altered.
Jouett is accused of killing two people and injuring four at the Clovis-Carver Public Library in late August.
The Associated Press generally does not identify juveniles accused of crimes. It is identifying Jouett, however, because of the seriousness of the crime and because authorities are seeking adult sanctions.
___
Information from: The Eastern New Mexico News, http://www.easternnewmexiconews.com