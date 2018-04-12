PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A Peoria teenager is being held in lieu of $1 million bond in connection with a weekend shooting that left two people dead, including a Bradley University student.

Peoria officials said Thursday the 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of one of the victims, 22-year-old Anthony Polnitz of Peoria. In addition to Polnitz, 18-year-old pre-med student Nasjay Murry of Chicago was also killed.

Interim Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion III did not name the suspect because of his age. He also didn’t elaborate on the circumstances leading to the warrant being issued only for Polnitz’s death and not for the slaying of Murry. However, Marion said investigators don’t expect another suspect to surface in connection with the early Sunday shooting.

It wasn’t immediately known if the suspect has legal representation.