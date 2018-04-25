HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The lawyer for a Connecticut teenager facing charges in connection with the unrelated deaths of two people last summer says his client is not interested in a plea offer and wants to go to trial.
The Hartford Courant reports that 18-year-old Deykevious Russaw, of Hartford, was in court Tuesday to consider the offer, but after questioning by the judge, rejected it.
Russaw is charged with murder in the drive-by shooting death July 16 of 63-year-old Jeff Worrell. Prosecutors say Worrell was not the intended target.
Russaw’s lawyer says his client was not the shooter.
Russaw is also charged with manslaughter in the July 18 death of 56-year-old Rosella Shuler, who was struck by an SUV as she waited for her bus. Prosecutors say Russaw was driving the stolen SUV.
___
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com