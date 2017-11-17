SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A judge says a Utah teenager has become mentally fit to stand trial on charges that he lured a 12-year-old neighbor from her home and killed her.

Judge James Michie decided Friday that treatment for unspecified mental disorders and intellectual disabilities has helped the now-17-year-old understand court proceedings enough to face aggravated murder and child rape charges.

Michie will later decide whether the defendant should be tried as an adult or remain in juvenile court.

The West Valley City teenager is charged in the July 2015 death of Kailey Vijil (VIJ’-el). Police say he lured her from her home with a story about a lost cat before strangling her and leaving her in a horse pasture.

The Associated Press is not naming the defendant because he’s a juvenile.