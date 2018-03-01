ORANGE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida teenager has been bitten by a venomous snake at school.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the bite happened shortly after classes ended Wednesday at University High School in Orange City.
A Volusia County schools spokeswoman says the 19-year-old student found the coral snake and brought it to the school’s courtyard, where the reptile bit him on a knuckle.
Paramedics responded and took the student to a Sanford hospital. The student’s condition wasn’t immediately known.
Most Read Stories
- Sherman Alexie addresses the sexual-misconduct allegations that have led to fallout
- PBS launching new conservative political talk show
- The sad tale of Hawthorne the squirrel, a Seattle police sergeant and good intentions gone wrong WATCH
- Seattle surpasses 25,000 NHL season ticket commitments in just over an hour, OVG says
- Pro-gun Georgia lawmakers punish Delta for crossing the NRA VIEW
Coral snakes possess one of the most deadly venoms of any North American snake. They’re known for their red, yellow and black-colored banding, though they’re sometimes confused for similarly colored nonvenomous snakes.
___
Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com