ORANGE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida teenager has been bitten by a venomous snake at school.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the bite happened shortly after classes ended Wednesday at University High School in Orange City.

A Volusia County schools spokeswoman says the 19-year-old student found the coral snake and brought it to the school’s courtyard, where the reptile bit him on a knuckle.

Paramedics responded and took the student to a Sanford hospital. The student’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Coral snakes possess one of the most deadly venoms of any North American snake. They’re known for their red, yellow and black-colored banding, though they’re sometimes confused for similarly colored nonvenomous snakes.

