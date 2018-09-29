ENCINITAS, Calif. (AP) — A teenage boy has been bitten by a shark at a Southern California beach.
Fox 5 San Diego reports the attack occurred around 7 a.m. Saturday at Beacon’s Beach in Encinitas, north of San Diego.
Witness Chad Hammel tells the TV station the victim was lobster diving.
Hammel says he heard screaming and then realized the boy was yelling, “I got bit!” Hammel was also lobster diving with a group, and they pulled the boy onto a kayak and headed to shore as the shark followed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump agrees to FBI probe of Kavanaugh, bows to Flake, Dems WATCH
- ‘A high-tech lynching’: How Kavanaugh took a page from the Thomas playbook
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- 4 Key Takeaways From the Kavanaugh Hearing
- Jesuits, legal institutions back away from Kavanaugh vote
The group applied pressure to the wounds while beachgoers called paramedics, who put the victim in a helicopter.
A message seeking official information was left at a phone number for an Encinitas public information officer.
California’s spiny lobster season opened at 6 a.m. Saturday.