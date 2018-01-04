NEW YORK (AP) — A teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a 65-year-old Staten Island man who was punched at a Brooklyn subway station and fell onto the tracks.

Police said Thursday that 18-year-old Edward Cordero, of Brooklyn, was arrested on manslaughter and assault charges following the death of Jacinto Suarez on Wednesday.

Police say Cordero was talking incoherently at the Jay St.-MetroTech station when he punched the man, knocking him onto the tracks.

There were no trains and bystanders managed to pull the victim off the tracks. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Cordero remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

Information on Cordero’s lawyer wasn’t immediately available.