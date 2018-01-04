NEW YORK (AP) — A teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a 65-year-old Staten Island man who was punched at a Brooklyn subway station and fell onto the tracks.
Police said Thursday that 18-year-old Edward Cordero, of Brooklyn, was arrested on manslaughter and assault charges following the death of Jacinto Suarez on Wednesday.
Police say Cordero was talking incoherently at the Jay St.-MetroTech station when he punched the man, knocking him onto the tracks.
There were no trains and bystanders managed to pull the victim off the tracks. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.
Most Read Stories
- Washington state AG sues Motel 6 over giving ICE info on 9,000 guests
- Bitcoin-like cryptocurrency used to buy home in Tukwila, likely a first for Seattle-area market
- Injured conductor, passenger sue over fatal Amtrak derailment onto I-5 south of Tacoma
- 'An attack on Seattle': Washington state officials say they won't back down on legal pot as Sessions rescinds Obama-era policy
- Seahawks sign kicker Jason Myers as replacement candidate for Blair Walsh
Cordero remained at the scene and was taken into custody.
Information on Cordero’s lawyer wasn’t immediately available.