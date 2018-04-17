HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a 15-year-old has been arrested for stealing a car for the fifth time in a year.
The Hartford Courant reports the boy was arrested in Hartford on Tuesday after he was spotted driving a car that was reported stolen in Manchester.
Investigators say the teen is suspected in five thefts since last April. In each case, the cars were left open with the keys inside.
The teen’s name was not released because he is a juvenile.
