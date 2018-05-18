BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 19-year-old is accused of being involved in a shooting in Louisiana that injured a pregnant woman.

The Advocate reports Nortrell Poole was arrested on charges including attempted second-degree murder and attempted second-degree feticide. The newspaper quotes Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely as saying that at least two people fired guns during an argument Thursday after the Istrouma High School football scrimmage.

The pregnant woman, a 32-year-old bystander, was struck in the midsection by the gunfire. McKneely says she’s expected to survive, but the condition of the fetus is unknown. He says the investigation is ongoing.

