INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Police are arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting outside a “party bus” in Inver Grove Heights last weekend.

The teenager from Hopkins arrived at police headquarters on Monday with one of his parents and was arrested in the early Saturday shooting death of 19-year-old Billy Ray Robles, an aspiring rapper from St. Paul.

The Star Tribune reports the teen was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder but has not been charged.

Police are looking for at least one other individual described as a person of interest.

Officers were called to the shooting at an Inver Grove Heights movie theater parking lot. A fight had broken out on the party bus, where people were celebrating a birthday, and the dispute spilled out into the parking lot.