COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 16-year-old has been arrested in the death of a man found outside a hospital in Colorado Springs.

Police say the teen was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder.

They say officers responded to a report of a shooting outside Memorial Hospital Central hospital at about 12:30 a.m. Monday. They found a man with an apparent gunshot wound who was dead inside a vehicle outside the public entrance to the hospital.

It’s unclear where the man was shot.