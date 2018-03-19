PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say guns and materials to make pipe bombs were found at the home of a 15-year-old boy who was arrested following a threat at his school in southwestern Michigan.
The Van Buren County sheriff’s office says the Paw Paw High School student was arrested Sunday and is being held at a juvenile detention facility.
Sheriff Daniel Abbott tells WOOD-TV authorities found Molotov cocktails and materials to make pipe bombs at his home. MLive.com reports guns also were found at the home and investigators determined that the threat was believed to be credible.
Abbott says he believes something “was going to happen” on Monday morning.
Paw Paw Public Schools called off Monday classes as a precaution due to the threat. A search of the high school determined it was safe.