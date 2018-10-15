FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A teenager has been arraigned in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old Michigan girl.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says 17-year-old Jamil Griggs is charged as an adult with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, discharging a gun at a building and using a firearm during a felony.
WJRT-TV reports Griggs was arraigned Monday. He did not have an attorney.
Police have said Zaniyah Burns was inside a Flint home last Tuesday with her mother and other family members when shots were fired at the house. She was shot in the head.
Flint police Chief Timothy Johnson says the girl’s 16-year-old uncle was believed to be the intended target.
Griggs was arrested last week.
Flint is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.